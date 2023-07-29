Mom: Drunk Delta Passenger Groped Me and My Teen Daughter
‘NIGHTMARE’
A mom says she suffered a “nightmare” flight from New York City—according to a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines—claiming its flight attendants did nothing to stop a man from pounding vodka and groping her and her 16-year-old daughter. The suit, obtained by the New York Post, claims the abuse happened Wednesday on a nine-hour flight to Athens, Greece, where their allegedly inebriated seat mate rubbed his hands under the teen’s shirt and demanded she divulge personal info. The suit claims the man told the girl’s mom he “did not care” she was a minor and continued to make “obscene gestures.” Despite their pleas, the suit alleges Delta’s flight attendants did nothing to help—telling the duo to “be patient” while continuing to serve him drinks. By the time the flight touched down, the lawsuit claims the man had downed 11 drinks in total—10 vodkas and a glass of wine. He faced no action upon arrival, according to the lawsuit.