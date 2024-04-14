Suit Claims Biden Admin Wants to ‘Protect’ Harry From Deportation: Report
SUUUURE
A lawsuit seeking access to Prince Harry’s U.S. visa records is furious with the Biden administration’s ambassador to the U.K., submitting a filing to the judge over what they called “extraordinary” comments, according to the Daily Mail. The conservative Heritage Foundation—which is the chief organizer of the shadowy Project 25 election plan—redoubled its efforts after comments Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., made on Sky News last month. Asked about Donald Trump’s claim that he could deport Prince Harry if he won the presidency in November, Hartley laughed and said, “It’s not gonna happen in the Biden administration.” The Heritage Foundation interpreted her statements as evidence of the Biden administration flouting immigration law to protect him in a 100-page filing. The think tank is suing the Department of Homeland Security for access to the royal’s visa documents to see if he lied about past drug use on his application, which would be grounds for deportation. The DHS then responded that releasing those docs would be an invasion of Harry’s privacy.