Lawsuit: NRA’s Unpaid Bills Could Shutter NRATV

The National Rifle Association is overdue on more than $1.6 million in unpaid bills, according to a new court filing made by its longtime advertising firm.

On Wednesday, Ackerman McQueen, an ad agency that has for years worked with the National Rifle Association and runs the gun group’s media arm NRATV, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the NRA. It’s the latest move in a brutal court battle between the ad agency and the powerful pro-gun organization.

It could also spell the death of NRATV, a pro-Trump online TV network known for its culture-war content.

“AMc requests that the Court issue an injunctive order requiring the NRA to post the $3,000,000 letter of credit mandated by the parties' contract,” the filing reads. “The alternative is that AMc will be compelled to discontinue all services to the NRA and lose the employees who perform those services forever, incurring costs for severance the NRA is unlikely to pay without litigation.”

“Worse, shut down of those services will give the NRA an opening to claim a breach by AMc — a situation orchestrated by the NRA,” the court document alleges.

The filing specifically cites NRATV on several pages, including a section that states, “While the NRA has made allegations in which they seek to scapegoat AMc for issues relating to NRATV and even problems related to the NRA's own self-governance, AMc has always operated at the direction of the NRA CEO.”

The suit also alleges that the NRA owes the firm $1.6 million, and that because of that failure to pay up, the firm’s “continued existence as a company is now endangered.”

A spokesperson for the NRA’s outside legal counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NRA is facing a storm of internal and external threats. It is fighting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in court for comments he made to insurance companies and banks about the group. The NRA argues that the governor threatened to use the state’s resources to punish companies that do business with the group. Meanwhile, a recent Washington Post report detailed ballooning financial problems for the gun group, and its recently deposed ex-president, Oliver North, alleged months ago that the group faces enormous legal bills that pose an existential threat (the NRA defends its legal expenses).