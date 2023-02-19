CHEAT SHEET
    Lawsuit: Nun Boozed-Up Orphans So Priest Could Molest Them

    Two men have filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Church alleging that a nun at an orphanage helped facilitate their sexual assault by a priest in the 1960s. The Dallas Morning News reports that the plaintiffs say the nun would wake them out of bed at the Dunne Memorial Home for Boys, take them to the basement, make them drink alcohol and undress, and then leave them in the dark. That’s when, they say, Rev. Henry McGill would molest them. McGill, who is deceased, appears on a list of priests credibly accused of abuse.

