Lawsuit: Patient Broke Into Freezer and Destroyed Embryos

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AL.com
A lawsuit filed against an Alabama fertility clinic and a hospital claims that a patient broke into a freezer, grabbed frozen embryos, and dropped them on the floor, where they were destroyed. AL.com reports that three couples who were hoping to conceive have filed wrongful death actions against The Center for Reproductive Medicine, where they underwent IVF, and the Mobile Infirmary, where the embryos were stored. “Wrongfully causing and/or allowing the death of an embryonic human being is no different than causing the death of a human being at any other stage of life,” the lawsuit argues, citing another case in which a woman was permitted to sue her doctor for wrong death after a miscarriage. “Embryonic human beings are human beings.”