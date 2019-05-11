Multi-State Lawsuit Accuses Drug Companies of Insane Price Fixing

A complaint filed in the US District Court in Connecticut on Friday lists 44 states as complainants against 20 major drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz, that are accused of inflating drug prices up to 1,000 percent, according to Reuters. The scheme was meant to halt sales of more than 100 generic drugs and included “numerous illegal conspiracies in order to unreasonably restrain trade, artificially inflate and manipulate prices and reduce competition.” The drugs affected included diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and epilepsy medications, according to the complaint. “The level of corporate greed alleged in this multistate lawsuit is heartless and unconscionable,” according to a statement by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.