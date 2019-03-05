CHEAT SHEET
OMG
Lawyer: 4-Year-Old Saw Chris Watts Strangle Her Mother
The 4-year-old daughter of Shanann and Christopher Watts saw her father strangle her mother to death, according to Steven Lambert, the attorney for Shanann’s family. Lambert shared the latest chilling details of the killing of the pregnant Shanann and her two young daughters, in a pre-recorded interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which was obtained by People. Lambert said the couple were having a fight when Chris confessed to having an affair and said he wanted a divorce. “(Shanann) said something to the effect of, ‘Well, you’re not going to see the kids again,’” Lambert told Dr. Phil. “As a consequence of that conversation, he strangled her to death.” At some point, 4-year-old Bella walked in and saw what was happening, the lawyer said. “Bella walked in and asked, ‘What are you doing with mommy?’” Lambert said. After killing his wife, Chris then smothered his two daughters. Chris pleaded guilty to nine charges including first-degree murder, in exchange for not getting the death penalty.