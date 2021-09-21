Lawyer Claims to Find Key Document in Dead Murdaugh Nanny Saga
PUZZLE PIECES
A lawyer representing the sons of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, said he’s found a missing order from a judge that allegedly approved a multi-million dollar settlement after her 2018 death.
Eric Bland, who is representing Brian Harriott and Tony Satterfield, told The State he has obtained the order that approved a $4.3 million settlement after Satterfield’s February 2018 death. In the settlement, he states his clients were supposed to get $2.76 million—but have yet to see a dime.
“I will be turning this order over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division,” Bland said, “Given the fact that SLED is not only investigating the housekeeper’s death, but also what happened to the money in the subsequent insurance settlement.”
Last week, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death, stating they are looking into how she died in what has been previously described as a “trip and fall accident” in a Hampton County home that belongs to the Murdaugh family. SLED also said the investigation will look into the handling of Satterfield’s estate. Bland has filed a lawsuit against several individuals—including Murdaugh—over the missing settlement money.
“A disbursement signed by the judge says my clients were supposed to get $2.76 million of this,” Bland told The State. “Somebody else got that money.”