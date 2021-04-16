Lawyer Complains That Nobody Cares About ‘Wellbeing’ of Cop Who Shot Adam Toledo
‘AMAZING AND DISHEARTENING’
A lawyer for the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo wrote in a statement Thursday that it was “amazing and disheartening” no one had asked how his client was doing. The lawyer also said there was “irrefutable evidence” his client was in the right because “all prior attempts to deescalate and gain compliance with all of the officers lawful orders had failed.” Toledo was shot dead March 29 in what police initially said was an armed confrontation, but bodycam footage showed Toledo with his seemingly empty hands in the air as he was shot. Later bodycam video showed a gun recovered several feet from Toledo after his death. Chicago’s mayor said there was no evidence Toledo shot at the police. Stillman’s attorney wrote: “What is amazing and disheartening is that very few have asked about the welfare of the officer. Specifically there is very little interest in the wellbeing of the officer and the impact experienced by the officer who was required to use deadly force in the line of duty. The officer involved has served his country and his city with honor and deserves our support.”
Pilar Melendez contributed reporting.