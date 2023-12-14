CHEAT SHEET
Lawyer Describes Moment He Pitched Trump on ‘Fake Electors’: Report
New recordings obtained by CNN shine a new light on the apparent moment that lawyer Kenneth Chesebro told Donald Trump about the “fake elector” plot hatched by his allies. The tapes come from a recorded talk with Chesebro, who sat for an interview last week with prosecutors in Michigan who are looking into the sprawling plot to overturn the state’s 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump. Prior to the December 2020 meeting Chesebro describes, he claimed all of the attendees were given a mandate to not get Trump’s hopes up about his chances of staying in office—a dictate Chesebro ignored, leaving former RNC chairman Reince Priebus “extremely concerned” about what would happen on Jan. 6, according to the network.