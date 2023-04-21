CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Is Popular In Prison, His Lawyer Says
‘GETS ALONG WITH EVERYONE’
Read it at New York Post
Once prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh is “getting along with everyone” in the prison where he’s spending the rest of his life for murdering his wife and son—but he is avoiding the convicted sex offenders, his attorney said. Murdaugh, 54, is being housed at McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina in a protective custody wing with about 28 other inmates. “When he came in, he obviously had a lot of notoriety and was a celebrity of sorts, but he gets along with everyone in the job,” defense attorney Jim Giffin told Fox News this week. Griffin added that Murdaugh will play cards with other inmates, but avoid a “significant number” of inmates who were “convicted of some pretty horrendous sex crimes.”