Lawyer for Indicted Mar-a-Lago Worker Has Conflicts of Interest, Feds Say
NOT ONE, NOT TWO...
Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager accused of helping Donald Trump obstruct government efforts to retrieve classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate, has found himself in a legal bind after prosecutors said his attorney faces conflicts of interest in the case. According to court papers obtained by The Guardian, special counsel prosecutors asked for a hearing Wednesday “to conduct an inquiry regarding potential conflicts of interest that may arise from attorney John Irving’s concurrent representation of Defendant Carlos De Oliveira.” Prosecutors say Irving is representing three other clients who may be called to testify at the trial. They claim the hearing necessary “given that an attorney who cross-examines a client inherently encounters divided loyalties.” According to court docs, Irving thinks the hearing “is premature nine months before trial and that the three potential witnesses he represents as clients do not need to attend the hearing.”