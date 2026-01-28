Lawyer Found Dead on Flight After Falling Asleep on Mom’s Shoulder
FINAL FLIGHT
A lawyer was found dead aboard a commercial flight after falling asleep on her mother’s shoulder. Rachel Green, 44, from Minnesota, was travelling on a Delta flight from Minneapolis to London on April 30 last year when she dozed off on her mother’s shoulder and never woke up, a U.K. coroner’s court heard this week. The lawyer, who specialized in insurance, was travelling to conduct research for a novel she was writing. Cabin crew were unable to revive Green after she became unresponsive during the flight. Court testimony revealed she had multiple prescription drugs in her system, along with melatonin, cannabinoids, and a low level of alcohol, and suffered from a preexisting heart condition that officials said likely contributed to her death. Her sister later questioned why Green was prescribed several medications despite abnormal heart test results and without being referred to a cardiologist. “I wonder why she was never referred to a cardiologist before being prescribed this combination,” Carney said. “My sister was the absolutely most incredible and selfless person in this world.” Coroner Lydia Brown recorded a verdict of death by misadventure, saying: “This lady simply died whilst on a flight.”