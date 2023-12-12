CHEAT SHEET
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyer Says He Was the Worst Witness Ever
COULDN’T BE SAVED
Read it at Bloomberg
Stanford professor David Mills, who coordinated FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense, thinks his former client “may be at the very top of the list as the worst person I’ve ever seen do a cross examination,” according to a new interview with Bloomberg. The chips were stacked against the fallen crypto kingpin, Mills acknowledged, since Bankman-Fried’s fellow executives took plea deals and testified against him. “I thought it was almost impossible to win a case when three or four founders are all saying you did it,” he said. But Bankman-Fried’s combative, meandering testimony only made things worse, he argued. In November, the jury quickly found Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts.