Lawyer Threatens to Call ICE on Spanish-Speaking Workers

A New York lawyer shouted at the staff and manager of a midtown Manhattan sandwich shop because they were speaking Spanish in the store, according to NBC New York. “Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English...every person I listen to...this is America!” the man can be heard saying in the video at a Fresh Kitchen location. He then proceeds to claim that all of the store’s employees are illegal immigrants, and says “my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here the least they can do is speak English.” After the video stopped rolling, a witness claims the man “threw his sandwich,” and left while police were being called to the location. The Forward identified the man as attorney Aaron Schlossberg. His firm’s website advertises services for Spanish speakers.
