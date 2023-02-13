Trump Lawyer Floats Absurd Explanation for Ex-President’s Classified Folder
REALLY?
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump shared a surprising explanation for why he was in possession of a classified briefing folder years after his presidency: to block a light on his nightstand that had been keeping him awake late at night. Appearing on CNN, attorney Timothy Parlatore acknowledged what he called “one of the more humorous aspects of this whole thing”—and claimed that the folder in question, despite its markings, was not classified at all. He then explained the reason Trump had it in the first place: “He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed and it has a blue light on it and it keeps him up at night,” Parlatore explained. “So he took the manilla folder and put it over so it would keep the light down so he could sleep at night.” The manilla folder was also empty, he said. “When DOJ found out about it they went crazy. They gave me a subpoena to say ‘give us over this empty folder that means nothing.’ Everything we have done as part of the search has been in the spirit of full cooperation and compliance. Now the president has to find a different way to keep the blue light out of his eyes.”