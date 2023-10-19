Lawyers for Accused Delphi Killer Quit After Crime Scene Photos Leak
LATEST SETBACK
The former CVS pharmacy technician accused of murdering two teenagers in Delphi, Indiana six years ago is now without legal representation after both his attorneys announced their intent to quit the case during a hearing Thursday, WTHR reported. The trial of Richard Allen, who stands accused of killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German, is expected to be pushed from its initial January 2024 timeline, Judge Frances Gull said. While a reason for the lawyers’ departure wasn’t outlined, it comes after sensitive crime scene photos were leaked online, allegedly from someone close to Allen’s defense team who has since committed suicide, one of the lawyers revealed in an earlier court filing. The lawyer claimed the leak happened after a friend used his office space, and that he had since moved to put all case materials under lock and key. Prosecutors previously alleged that the 50-year-old made “multiple confessions to multiple people” since he was arrested a year ago.