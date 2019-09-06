CHEAT SHEET
Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Ask to Interview Prince Andrew
Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre have asked to interview Prince Andrew after writing a letter attempting to address the authenticity of a photo featuring the prince, Giuffre, and Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell from 2001. “While your recent press statements indicate your sincere desire to help the victims of sexual abuse, we are concerned that certain statements attributed to you (which we hope to do not reflect your actual views) are quite inconsistent with a desire to deal responsibly with the serious allegations that have been made,” Giuffre’s lawyers wrote in the letter, ABC News reports. “We now see, for instance, a troubling assertion attributed to you that a well-documented photograph depicting you, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in each other's company is ‘fake.’” Recent reports from sources close to Prince Andrew questioning the authenticity of the photo surfaced last week in the New York Post and the London Evening Standard. Giuffre has accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her, and has alleged they directed her to have sex with Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation, as well as having any knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes.