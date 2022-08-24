Lawyers Go After Ghislaine Maxwell for Nearly $900K in Unpaid Legal Fees
SHOW US THE MONEY
This week, Ghislaine Maxwell’s Colorado-based legal team filed a lawsuit against her, her brother, and her former secret husband over $878,302 in unpaid bills. The complaint, filed by Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. (HMF) in Denver District Court, claims that Maxwell’s former beau Scott Borgerson worked to “shelter” millions of her assets from creditors. Meanwhile, her brother Kevin Maxwell is accused of falsely assuring the firm that “he was on the verge of obtaining financing” on his sister’s properties that would cover trial costs. According to the complaint, Kevin had “personally guaranteed” to keep a $100,000 balance in Ghislaine’s client trust account at all times but the funds were quickly exhausted. The complaint alleges that months after Maxwell’s conviction, Kevin falsely claimed he’d wired funds to HMF. “All of these representations were knowingly false,” the filing alleges. “HMF never received any payment.” Maxwell was convicted of trafficking girls to perverted financier Jeffrey Epstein in December 2021 following a three-week trial. In June, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for grooming and abusing underage girls for Epstein, her former boyfriend and employer. The British socialite had a longstanding relationship with HMF, which also represented in a now-settled 2015 defamation suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s sex ring.