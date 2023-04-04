CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lawyers Meet With Detained WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russian Prison

    BATTLE PLANS

    Shannon Vavra

    National Security Reporter

    Evan Gershkovich

    The Wall Street Journal/Handout via Reuters

    Lawyers for Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter Russia detained last week, were able to meet with him Tuesday in the Russian prison where he is being held, the Editor in Chief of the publication said. “We are encouraged that Evan’s lawyers, retained by Dow Jones, were able to meet with him in prison today,” Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker said in an email shared with The Daily Beast. “Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world.” Russian authorities detained Gershkovich last week, claiming he was conducting espionage for the United States government, charges the Biden administration and the Wall Street Journal have denied. The Wall Street Journal said it is continuing to work with the Biden administration to bring Gershkovich home.