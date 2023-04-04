Lawyers Meet With Detained WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russian Prison
BATTLE PLANS
Lawyers for Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter Russia detained last week, were able to meet with him Tuesday in the Russian prison where he is being held, the Editor in Chief of the publication said. “We are encouraged that Evan’s lawyers, retained by Dow Jones, were able to meet with him in prison today,” Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker said in an email shared with The Daily Beast. “Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world.” Russian authorities detained Gershkovich last week, claiming he was conducting espionage for the United States government, charges the Biden administration and the Wall Street Journal have denied. The Wall Street Journal said it is continuing to work with the Biden administration to bring Gershkovich home.