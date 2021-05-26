LAX Cargo Handlers Allegedly Carried Out Bungled $200K Gold Bar Heist
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
Two cargo handlers at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested and accused of carrying out an old-school gold heist. In a statement, the Justice Department said Marlon Moody, 38, and Brian Benson, 35, were arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning and charged with conspiracy and theft of a foreign shipment. The feds allege that, last month, the pair were helping to process a shipment of 2,000 gold bars at LAX—but one box was recorded missing. Moody allegedly found the missing box the next morning and removed four of the bars, each valued at around $56,000, and Benson picked up Moody later that day. They allegedly texted each other about the bars while in the vehicle with other employees, and then Moody allegedly gave Benson one bar. Moody then allegedly gave a bar to a relative and buried the other two in his yard. All four gold bars were recovered by the FBI within two weeks. If convicted, Moody and Benson each face a sentence of 15 years in prison.