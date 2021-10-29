CHEAT SHEET
Hundreds of LAX Passengers Flee Onto Tarmac After Gun Panic
Some 300 passengers fled onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in a mass panic following reports that someone was wielding a firearm inside the terminal. According to ABC7, one passenger who was caught up in the chaos was told that the panic began when someone inside Terminal One shouted: “Gun!” Hundreds of people fled outside to the tarmac, forcing air-traffic control to order a full ground stop. In a statement, the airport confirmed that one person was detained for further investigation—but no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered by police. LAX said two people suffered minor to moderate injuries in the stampede to escape the terminal. Flight activity has since resumed, according to the airport.