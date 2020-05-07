CHEAT SHEET
    LAX to Require Face Masks as TSA Weighs Nationwide Policy

    PRECAUTIONS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Mark Ralston/Getty

    Los Angeles International Airport will require all travelers to wear face masks starting Monday to impede the spread of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports. Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement after L.A. public health officials outlined how the county would start relaxing shelter-in-place measures. Major airlines have also begun requiring passengers to wear masks, but most large airports have not mandated the practice. The Transportation Security Administration is weighing the prospect, Reuters reports. Travel has declined by more than three quarters compared to the previous year due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus. 

