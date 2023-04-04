Teen in Mystery Triple Shooting Case in Florida Has No Brain Activity

A 16-year-old Florida girl who was shot in the head and left on the side of the road—just before two other teens were found mysteriously murdered—has no brain activity and will be taken off life support, according to an update on a GoFundMe.

Layla Silvernail’s family has decided to donate her organs “so she can help others in the wake of this tragedy,” the girl’s softball league wrote on the fundraising page.

“She is the definition of a team player and an amazing athlete,” they said. “She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found Layla near Forest Lakes Park on Thursday night. Hours later, a 17-year-old boy—whose name has not been released—was found shot to death on the side of road less than a mile away.

Then came another shocking twist.

“On Saturday, several of my officers responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loops Trace in reference to information that Layla’s vehicle was partially submerged on the edge of a nearby body of water,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a video statement posted to Facebook.

“After a search warrant was obtained for Layla’s vehicle, her vehicle was searched and located a third victim. The 16-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.”

While Woods has released no information about how the teens were connected to each other, a possible motive, or any suspects, he urged the community to remain calm.

“My Major Crimes Detectives are working 24/7 to continue their murder investigation and diligently track down every possible lead. We are devastated by the families of these three teenagers, and we are dedicated to bringing whoever is responsible for these atrocious acts to justice,” he said.

“I know this is a very close community and many of you are very concerned. Someone out there knows something. We want you to have truthful information and not rumors.”