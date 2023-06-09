Whether for stress, pain, or just good old fashioned fun: if you’re buying CBD gummies, you want them to work. Lazarus Naturals delivers effective, yet affordable CBD. The gummies come in five irresistible flavors and feature different ingredient blends for specific benefits such as calming or sleep aid. Right now, Daily Beast readers can save 10% sitewide on their first orders by using the code DB10 at checkout. But act fast, the code expires on 6/16.

Huckleberry CBD Calm Gummies (40 per bottle) Price reflects 10% discount Designed to promote a sense of calmness, Lazarus Naturals’ huckleberry-flavored gummies offer a non-drowsy solution to decompress and find tranquility after a busy day. Buy At Lazarus Naturals $ 34

Lemon Mango CBD Sleep Gummies (40 per bottle) Price reflects 10% discount These lemon mango gummies are a delectable addition to your nightly routine. Enhanced with sleep-promoting ingredients like lemon balm and passion flower, these gummies offer support for falling and staying asleep. Buy At Lazarus Naturals $ 34

Passion Fruit CBD + THC Gummies (40 per bottle) Price reflects 10% discount Like a little THC with your CBD? Check out these full-spectrum, passion-fruit-flavored gummies. Each one is packed with 2mg of THC and 50mg of CBD — double the serving of the other gummies — for maximum relief from discomfort and stress. Buy At Lazarus Naturals $ 54

Blackberry CBD Gummies (40 per bottle) Price reflects 10% discount For a balanced energy boost without experiencing crashes or jitters, check out these blackberry-flavored gummies. They are made with caffeine and L-Theanine, known for their energizing properties and often found in tea, providing a refreshing and invigorating effect. Buy At Lazarus Naturals $ 34

Elderberry CBD Gummies (40 per bottle) Price reflects 10% discount These gummies are specially formulated with a blend of immune-boosting ingredients, like elderberry, zinc, and vitamin C, which work together to support overall well-being and everyday vitality. Buy At Lazarus Naturals $ 34

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.