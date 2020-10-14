This Classic Le Creuset Oven Is On Sale for Prime Day

Take 43% off this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef's Oven.

This “oven” is made from heavy cast iron and enameled in bold colors. It’s made to cook your food low and slow while retaining plenty of heat.

I was given a Le Creuset Dutch oven after my great aunt passed away and it’s been a prized possession ever since. These pieces of cast iron cookware last generations and if you don’t have one yet, this Prime Day sale is for you. This large, curved oven comes in a handful of colors and even comes with its own trivet. Cook all your soups, stews, and braises in a beautiful, classic piece of cookware.

