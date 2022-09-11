Lea Michele Tests Positive for COVID, Pulls Out of ‘Funny Girl’ for 10 Days
RAIN CHECK ON MY PARADE
It would not be Funny Girl without a dash of comedic timing. Less than a week into her run as Fanny Brice in the much-hyped, reimagined Broadway show, Lea Michele has caught COVID-19 and will remain off-stage for 10 days per protocol. “We are so thankful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our standbys, understudies, swings and everyone working on the production for their remarkable commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience at every performance,” the show said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Michele pulled out of Saturday’s performance after displaying early symptoms and an inconclusive test result. Julie Benko, the original Brice understudy who plays the role on Thursdays, will take over for Michele until she returns.