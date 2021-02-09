‘Dad, I Don’t Want to Come Back’: Rep. Jamie Raskin Chokes Up Recalling Capitol Attack
HEARTBREAKING
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lost his son Tommy just one week before the Capitol riot. Now, as the lead House Democrat on the team prosecuting former President Trump for his role in inciting the riot, he shared his pain from surviving the two tragedies as the Senate trial began on Tuesday. In a powerful speech before the full Senate, the Maryland Democrat described how he brought his daughters, Hannah and Tabitha, to the building on the day of the riot, with the hopes of seeing President Biden’s Electoral College victory being certified like normal. “I told [Tabitha] how sorry I was and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me,” Raskin said. “And you know what she said? She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol.’”
“People died that day,” Raskin concluded. “Senators, this cannot be our future. This cannot be the future of America.”