Lead Singer of Rock Band ‘Kansas’ Diagnosed with Cancer

1
Angela Bassett Says She Deserved Oscar Jamie Lee Curtis Won
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO...
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.20.25 5:43PM EST 
Angela Bassett
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Net

Angela Bassett addresses her 2023 Oscar loss in a way she hasn’t before in a new interview with Town & Country. When Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once over Bassett for Black Panther 2 that year, the internet erupted in fury on Bassett’s behalf. The camera at that year’s ceremony was determined to capture Bassett’s reaction as Curtis’ name was called and her understandably disappointed expression was picked apart online in the aftermath. It’s “interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving,” Bassett told the magazine. “I love applauding people,” she continued, but because she “put in the time, put in good work over time,” she didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.” Bassett was last nominated by the Academy in the 1993 category Best Actress, for her work as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It. Last January, Bassett received an honorary Oscar—which some saw as an attempt to quell the public outcry over her 2023 loss.

Read it at Town & Country

2
Scorsese Makes Surprising Casting Choice for Latest Mob Drama
UNLIKELY PAIRING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 3:43PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 3:40PM EST 
Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might soon be getting a seat at one of Hollywood’s most coveted tables—Martin Scorsese’s. Deadline reports that the Goodfellas director is enlisting the help of Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Leonardo DiCaprio to produce an untitled drama set in 1960s Hawaii. The film will reportedly follow a mob boss, based on a real-life figure, who encroaches upon his enemies to take over Hawaii’s underbelly of organized crime. Johnson, Blunt, and DiCaprio are all slated to star in the film, and will also produce it alongside Scorsese, Nick Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn. Bilton is also being tapped to write the project. IndieWire adds that a source close to the project confirmed that Johnson and Blunt first brought the idea to Scorsese, who then roped in DiCaprio. Johnson and Blunt are frequent collaborators, having starred together in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and A24’s upcoming Smashing Machine. Similarly, DiCaprio and Scorsese have practically been joined at the hip over the past two decades with their most recent collaboration being 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Read it at Deadline

3
Ivanka Trump Pays Tribute to Late Mom on Birthday
HEARTFELT
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 5:53PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 2:01PM EST 
Ivanka Trump
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump posted on X to celebrate what would have been her mother’s 75th birthday. “Today would have been your birthday, Mom, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you,” the first daughter wrote. “Your brilliance, charm, passion, and wicked sense of humor continue to inspire me daily. You lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to laugh, play and dance. I miss you more than words can express and will keep your memory alive in my heart always [white heart emoji].” The post included a photo of her mother, Ivana Trump, from when she was a young woman. Ivana died at the age of 73 in 2022 from injuries she sustained from a fall down a flight of stairs in her Manhattan apartment. Donald and Ivana Trump had three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. Their marriage ended in 1989, when Ivana discovered Donald was having an affair with his soon-to-be second wife, Marla Maples.

Read it at X

4
‘Ugly Betty’ Actor Eric Mabius Arrested on Battery Charges
Not So Pretty
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 5:30PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 5:08PM EST 
Actor from Ugly Betty Eric Mabius
Handout

Veteran actor and Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was arrested for battery early Thursday morning. The 53-year-old also faces charges for resisting arrest. Mabius, a Florida resident, was arrested around 2 a.m. and later booked in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 a.m. on two misdemeanor charges. The actor’s mugshot reveals a black eye and possible swelling, suggesting that Mabius may have gotten into an altercation prior to his arrest. Mabius, who was listed at 5’10” and 220 pounds in a police report documenting the arrest, is well-known for his various television and film roles. He spent four seasons playing Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty. He’s also played characters in The L Word, The OC, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Fire, as well as Hallmark series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. As of Thursday morning, Mabius was still awaiting trial. He was also married to interior designer Ivy Sherman for over a decade, from 2006 to 2018, and shares two sons with his ex: 18-year-old Maxfield and Rylan, 16.

Read it at TMZ

5

Lead Singer of Rock Band ‘Kansas’ Diagnosed with Cancer

READY TO FIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 5:47PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 5:45PM EST 
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Ronnie Platt of the band Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Ronnie Platt of the band Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Legendary rock band Kansas’s front-man Ronnie Platt has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The 64-year-old lead singer revealed his condition to fans in a post on Facebook on Saturday. “For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread,” Platt wrote. “It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.” Platt added: “I sincerely appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! as it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!￼” Kansas was formed in 1973 and released its most recent album, The Absence of Presence, in July 2020. In the wake of his diagnosis, the band rescheduled shows in Catoosa, Okla., and Durant, Okla, and canceled two shows in New Orleans and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Read it at People

6
Soccer Boss Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Female Player
MAJOR RED CARD
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 12:52PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:50PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales, accused of sex assault and coercion over forcible kiss, is surrounded by media as he leaves after taking the stand during his trial at the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid, on February 11, 2025. Spain's former football federation chief has given his version of events in his trial over his forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. The 47-year-old provoked worldwide outrage after he cupped Hermoso's head and gave her an unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales, accused of sex assault and coercion over forcible kiss, is surrounded by media as he leaves after taking the stand during his trial at the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid, on February 11, 2025. Spain's former football federation chief has given his version of events in his trial over his forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. The 47-year-old provoked worldwide outrage after he cupped Hermoso's head and gave her an unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday, reported The Guardian. Rubiales non-consensually kissed player Jenni Hermoso after she led Spain to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The incident was captured on video, and Hermoso said it “tarnished” the moment. In its ruling, Spain’s High Court barred Rubiales from contacting Hermoso for a year and ordered him to pay around $10,455 in fines. He was also ordered to keep from within 200 meters of Hermoso, reported Reuters. The court acquitted Rubiales of coercion charges amid reports that he had been pressuring Hermoso to say the kiss was consensual. “This action of kissing a woman on the lips has a clear sexual connotation and is not the way people greet those with whom they are not in an emotional relationship,” a judge wrote in the ruling. Rubiales has maintained throughout trial proceeds that his kiss was consensual and happened in a “moment of jubilation.” In a statement to Reuters, he said he plans to appeal the ruling, adding, “I am going to keep fighting.”

Read it at The Guardian

7
Dem Calls ‘King Trump’ a ‘Royal Pain in the A**’
BATTLE ROYALE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.20.25 12:49PM EST 
LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures to the crowd as he concludes a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures to the crowd as he concludes a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was not impressed by President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Wednesday when he crowned himself king. Whitehouse on Thursday claimed that Trump was much more of a “royal pain in the a--” than a royal ruler. This is following the president declaring he saved New Yorkers by ridding the city of a $9 “congestion pricing” toll meant to fund improvements to public transportation. In a TruthSocial post, Trump celebrated himself and wrote: “LONG LIVE THE KING!” The White House X account jumped on the bandwagon and posted a fake Time magazine cover with Trump wearing a crown shortly after. During his CNN appearance, Whitehouse was asked about Trump’s declaration to which the senator questioned whether the president’s actions make him a “royal pain in the a--?” He repeated his rhetorical question in response to the White House’s social media post and wrote on X: “Does this officially make him a *royal* pain in the a--?”

Read it at The Hill

8
GOP Lawmakers ‘Scared S***less’ of Trump’s MAGA Supporters
FEAR FACTOR
Janna Brancolini
Updated 02.20.25 7:55AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 7:38AM EST 
A close-up shot of President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some Republican lawmakers are scared President Donald Trump will incite violence against them if they don’t rubber-stamp his agenda, according to a report. “They’re scared s---less about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff,” a former member of Trump’s first administration told Vanity Fair. When the deeply conservative Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was considering voting against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary, the FBI warned him there had been “credible death threats” against him, according to the report. Tillis ultimately decided to give Hegseth the green light, providing the decisive 50th vote. Back in 2021, several Republicans voted not to impeach Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they feared for their safety, according to multiple sources. When Trump pardoned the attackers on his first day in office, it “recentered those events” in the minds of Republicans, according to Vanity Fair. A White House spokesperson disputed any supposed rift, saying: “The Republican Party is united.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

9
‘Survivor’ Contestant—and Alleged Gang Member—Arrested on Racketeering, Arson Charges
THE FEDS HAVE SPOKEN
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 12:31PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:28PM EST 
"Survivor:" host Jeff Probst speaks with contestant Brandon Hantz during fillimg of the fifth episode of "Survivor: Caramoan."
"Survivor:" host Jeff Probst speaks with contestant Brandon Hantz during fillimg of the fifth episode of "Survivor: Caramoan." CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Former two-time “Survivor" player Brandon Hantz has been arrested on racketeering conspiracy and arson charges in Texas, according to USA Today. Hantz, 33, is alleged to have been a former member (or associate) of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, which prosecutors say has been engaged in a deadly “turf war” with another gang. Other alleged Banditos are facing murder charges, with prosecutors claiming they were instructed to assault or even kill their rivals—with “smash on site” orders. “The indictment here not only alleges shocking crimes of violence, but also alleges that these offenses were committed openly and wantonly,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas said in a statement, with an accompanying press release citing incidents including “gunfire exchanged on public roadways and in public establishments with innocent civilians present.” Hantz’s home has reportedly raided by the FBI, and he is facing up to 40 years in prison. Hantz appeared on the 23rd and 26th seasons of SurvivorSurvivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Caramoan respectively. On the latter season, he was memorably eliminated after an emotional meltdown, and having dumped his tribe’s food supplies. His uncle is Russell Hantz, one of the show’s most infamous villians.

Read it at USA Today

10
Logan Paul Says He Has Been Banned from Entering Egypt
REJECTED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.20.25 12:29PM EST 
Logan Paul
Logan Paul. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

YouTuber Logan Paul revealed that the Egyptian government has banned him from entering Egypt, The Sun reported. Paul, an internet influencer turned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter, claims that he will not be allowed to visit the North African country to collaborate with fellow YouTuber MrBeast to film a video exploring the pyramids. MrBeast—whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson—informed Paul, Egypt’s government warned Donaldson that Paul is not allowed to visit the country. The government also allegedly refused to divulge exactly why Paul, who has been at the center of controversy, is not allowed to enter, leaving the 29-year-old WWE fighter stunned. Paul said, “MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids, and I love the pyramids. So I was like, ‘Jimmy, can I come?’ And he was like, ‘For sure dude’.” Only things didn’t turn out in Paul’s favor. Paul continued: “Then a week later he called me and was like, ‘Dude, unfortunately the Egyptian government said you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come’.” Paul was surprised that his notoriety had found its way to a country he had never visited. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what? I know I’ve p---ed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt, what can’t I come to the pyramid?’” Donaldson confirmed the news. “He said, ‘I don’t know, the government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip’.”

Read it at The Sun

