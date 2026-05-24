Leader of Famous Rock Band Comes Out as Gay

Singer and musician Caleb Shomo came out as a “proudly gay man” on Instagram. Shomo, 33, is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Beartooth. “This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. The singer has been married to Fleur Shomo since 2012, and his wife also took to Instagram to express her support, writing that it has been “a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate” for both her and her husband. “I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol, and honestly when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it’s been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love,” Shomo wrote. The vocalist thanked those who have supported him throughout his journey and vowed to express himself “whole heartedly and fully” on his upcoming album. “Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day,” Shomo concluded his post.

Caleb Shomo's post on Instagram. @calebshomo/ Instagram

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