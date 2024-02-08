Leah Remini Loves Being Compared to Beyoncé Wax Figure

Beyoncé is often imitated, but never duplicated, as evidenced by the latest Queen Bey wax figurine created by Madame Tussauds. The new sculpture, which was hard launched on Thursday by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, shows a rendering of the Renaissance pop star clad in a sparkly bodysuit, but the response has been middling, to say the least.

Members of the Beyhive flocked quickly to drag the wax figure, and one of the criticisms that quickly proliferated was that the sculpture didn’t look like her at all, and in fact bore more of a close resemblance to Scientology whistleblower Leah Remini.

On Thursday, Remini herself took notice of the comparisons, and it’s clear that she couldn’t possibly be more delighted.

“I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!” Remini wrote on X. “This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

Madame Tussauds, it should be mentioned, has taken many stabs at doing justice to Beyoncé within the wax medium, and all of them, save for their sterling Beychella figure circa 2019, are pretty bad.