Leah Remini Is ‘Relieved’ by Masterson Sentence, Blasts Scientology
‘LIVING HELL’
Leah Remini, the actor and prominent ex-Scientologist, said that she was “relieved” Scientologist Danny Masterson will spend the next three decades behind bars for sexual assault. Remini, 53, tweeted after Thursday’s sentencing hearing that it had been a “surreal experience” sitting alongside Masterson’s victims in the courtroom. “Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of,” she said, praising the women for fighting “tirelessly for justice” after going through “the living hell of being raped.” Though she said she was “relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets,” Remini reminded her followers that he allegedly had been aided by Scientology leadership, which she claimed “engaged in a conspiracy” to cover up his crimes. “While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige,” she wrote, lambasting the church as “a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status.”