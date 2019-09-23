CHEAT SHEET
NO GOODBYE
Leah Remini Reveals Death of Her Estranged Dad
Actress Leah Remini revealed Sunday that she just learned her estranged father died a month ago. “We had no idea that he had died a month ago. We weren’t aware that he had been sick leading up to his death. A funeral came and went and none of us knew anything about it. We were not able to say goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram. Remini had a distant and contentious relationship with her dad even before the Church of Scientology enlisted him to criticize her A&E series about the organization. “I’m angry that the last chapter in our relationship was dictated by Scientology,” she wrote. “Scientology took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him. I’m angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board not with their beliefs but with their smear campaign against me.”