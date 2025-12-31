Leah Remini Warns Scientology Is Infiltrating Trump Administration

Actress and anti-Scientology activist Leah Remini is sounding the alarm about the religion’s growing proximity to the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, conservative radio host Erick Erickson observed on X, a “Lot of Scientologists hanging out in the President’s orbit lately.” Remini, 55, agreed, saying, “Yes, this is accurate, Erick, and very scary. Thank you for always being aware of the dangers of Scientology and their successful infiltration of the Trump administration and the federal government overall.”

Remini has been an anti-Scientology activist since leaving the church in 2013. Paul Archuleta

The King of Queens actress didn’t name any specific Scientologists near Trump, but prominent church members have appeared in the president’s orbit during his second term.

Trump appointed prominent Scientologist Patricia Duggan to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees after he took office. Duggan has been labeled the single largest donor to the Church of Scientology since 2017. Her ex-husband, Robert Duggan, is also a Scientologist and a Trump donor.

Patricia Duggan is the single largest donor to Scientology since 2017 and serves on the Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, the proximity of Scientology to the government is part of the religion’s doctrine.

“The Scientology policies written by L. Ron Hubbard — which can never be changed and must be followed ruthlessly by every single Scientologist — require Scientologists to infiltrate governments and the lives of elected officials,“ Ali wrote on X. ”What you are seeing is a coordinated and well-funded campaign by Scientology to achieve that."

Remini won two Emmys for her docuseries 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.' Michael Kovac/Getty Images for A&E Networks

Remini became an outspoken Scientology critic after leaving the cult-like religion in 2013. She published a memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology in 2015 and produced the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath from 2016 to 2019. She also hosts a podcast about the dangers of Scientology titled Fair Game.

As Scientology and the Aftermath neared its final episode, Remini warned the Daily Beast about Scientologists in Trump’s first-term orbit, including singer Joy Villa and television host Greta Van Susteren.