Leak Reveals Trump Envoy’s Diva Fit Over Putin Snub

Steve Witkoff, one of the Trump administration’s lead Russia-Ukraine negotiators, reportedly got “scared” about a scheduled trip to Kyiv this weekend.

Witkoff, 69, and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s 45-year-old son-in-law, will visit the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 6, the wartime leader confirmed to The Kyiv Independent. The two will arrive after a scheduled trip to Moscow on the 5th. Sunday’s meeting will be their first in Kyiv.

But Witkoff, amid the deadly back-and-forth strikes between the countries, “started to get scared,” a source told the publication, in effect putting the meeting in doubt.

“The Russians don’t want them to come here to Kyiv, and Witkoff is always sensitive to Russian sentiment,” this person said. “They’re being told there that it’s dangerous.”

Putin attends a meeting with Witkoff, Kushner and Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Acquisition Service, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 22, 2026. Alexander Kazakov/via REUTERS

One person familiar with the matter previously told the publication that Witkoff was concerned about taking a train into the capital. Airspace over Kyiv is closed.

“They have their own issue with having to take the train,” one person familiar with the discussions said in May. “It’s difficult for Witkoff.”

In February 2023, a year into the war, then-President Joe Biden took a train from Poland into Kyiv and back in order to meet with Zelensky.

Witkoff’s and Kushner’s Kyiv trip had been canceled several times before Zelensky confirmed it on Friday. A person close to the Trump administration told the Kyiv Independent it “might still be canceled.”

The trip’s logistics remain unclear, as does whether Moscow will stop aerial strikes against Ukraine during the visit, which Zelensky urged. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not commit. Zelensky said Ukraine would hold off its own strikes when Witkoff and Kushner are in the country.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky, Witkoff, and Kushner line up for a photo at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, last December. Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

“We are ready to meet with them in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “This is very important. It is important that the United States remains active.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is now four-and-a-half years old. CIA Director John Ratcliffe went to Moscow two weeks ago, reportedly to tell his Russian counterpart that the U.S. intelligence agency had a bleak view of Russia’s ability to continue the war, and to urge the Kremlin to accept a peace deal.