Leaked Cables From U.K. Ambassador Describe Trump as ‘Inept’
The United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States described President Trump as “inept” and “dysfunctional” in cables sent to the British Foreign Commonwealth Office, according to multiple reports. The Daily Mail first reported Saturday on the leaked cables, which were later confirmed by CNN. In one memo, Sir Kim Darroch is said to have warned, “We don’t really believe [Trump’s] Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” Darroch also reportedly described internal conflicts in the White House as “knife fights” and told ministers in the U.K. that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace.”
The British Foreign Commonwealth Office released a statement on the leaks that did not dispute the comments. “The British public would expect our Ambassadors to provide Ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country,” the statement read. “Their views are not necessarily the views of Ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid. Just as the U.S. Ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities.” The office also said that they are confident in their “strong relations with the White House” and have “no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behavior.”