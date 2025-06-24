Leaked Call Reveals Chilling Threat to Iran General: ‘You Have 12 Hours to Escape’

Brandy and Monica, whose Grammy-winning duet “The Boy is Mine” dominated music charts in 1998, are reuniting after nearly 30 years. The duo will serve as co-headliners for their first-ever joint tour, with 24 arena shows across the U.S., beginning in October and running through December. They’ll also be joined by more R&B stars: Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts will appear as special guests. Though they also collaborated on the 2012 single ”It All Belongs to Me," Brandy, 46, and Monica, 44, rarely perform together. They performed “The Boy is Mine” on TV only once, during the 1998 MTV VMAs, and have very few documented live performances together in the 27 years since. They last reunited in 2024, when they joined Ariana Grande for a remix of “The Boy Is Mine” and made cameo appearances in the music video for her song of the same name. At the time, Monica said that working with Grande helped her repair her relationship with Brandy after years of rumored feuding. Now, the “Angel of Mine” singer says their tour is the next chapter in their “musical marriage.”
Steven Spielberg’s classic movie Jaws terrified a whole generation of moviegoers—including, apparently, one of the actors in the movie itself. Jay Mello, who played the lovable child Sean Brody in the 1975 film, told People magazine that he “didn’t go back into the water for like two years after the movie was made.” He went on to say that he wasn’t even able to watch the whole movie after its release, as his parents ducked his head under the seats of the movie theater during scary sequences. Mello’s character was the son of Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), police chief of the fictional shark-infested beach town of Amity Island. Sean Brody became a favorite of Jaws fanatics, in part because of his endearing habit of imitating other characters. However, his character, was ultimately killed off in a shark attack in 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge. Mello has since stayed largely out of show business, instead working at a maple syrup company in Vermont.
Leaked Call Reveals Chilling Threat to Iran General: ‘You Have 12 Hours to Escape’
Hours after Israel’s first, unexpected wave of attacks against Iran, Israeli intelligence operatives threatened surviving Iranian officials that they too would be killed if they didn’t distance themselves from Iran’s supreme leader. “You have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now. We will hit you, your family, your children, everyone, with the dirt,” an Israeli intelligence operative told one senior Iranian general in a June 13 audio recording obtained by The Washington Post. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head.” The caller listed top military officials who had been assassinated in the strikes, which also killed nuclear scientists, and warned the general he would be next if he didn’t create a video saying he no longer supported Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government. Similar threats were made to an estimated 20 high-ranking officials in an attempt to divide and destabilize the regime. The goal was to make it harder for Khamenei to fill the positions of the officials who had been assassinated. It’s not clear, though, whether there have been any defections among high-ranking members of the military.
Pedro Pascal has no regrets for calling out Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her “heinous loser behavior,” he told Variety Tuesday, because, as he put it, “Bullies make me f---ing sick.” Pascal tore into Rowling for her anti-trans views in April, after she celebrated the passage of a Supreme Court’s ruling defining “men” and “women” by their biological sex only, and making it legal for businesses to exclude trans women from anywhere designated as a single-sex space. Rowling bankrolled the lobbyist group that pushed for the move and gloated with the X post, “I love it when a plan comes together.” Pascal agreed with an Instagram user that Rowling’s actions were “awful disgusting s--t,” and added that it was “heinous loser behavior,” for good measure. “The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f---ing helping?’” Pascal, whose younger sister Lux is a trans woman, added. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen and people will actually be protected,” he explained to Variety. “Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that.”
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Pitt’s latest movie, F1, in London. The Hollywood icons, who memorably starred in 1994’s goth classic Interview With the Vampire, were spotted palling around and hugging each other at the premiere, at one point even posing for photos while linked arm-in-arm. Cruise arrived solo at the event wearing a gray suit paired with his signature aviator shades, while Pitt, 61, sported a distinctive green suit paired with a mint scarf and arrived with his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. The reunion is the first time Pitt and Cruise have been photographed together in public since 2001, when they attended a 9/11 benefit in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. When asked last month if he’d ever work with Cruise again, Pitt told E! News he would—on one condition. “Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s--- like that,” he said in reference to Cruise’s insistence on performing his own stunts. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground, then yes.”
Dermot Mulroney—who shot to prominence by starring alongside Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding—is filing for divorce from his second wife, Prima Apollinaare, TMZ reports. Mulroney requested spousal support from the Italian singer-songwriter but asked that the court block Apollinaare from requesting financial support from him. Mulroney and Apollinaare tied the knot in 2010 after Mulroney’s first marriage ended in 2007. In a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mulroney discussed the couple’s love for music (Mulroney is a cellist) and the experience of raising children together. Now, they will fight it out in court over custody and child support for their two daughters. Mulroney’s most recent movie, When I’m Ready, was released in February.
“Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!” renowned country legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton wrote in the caption to an Instagram post announcing six concerts at the Las Vegas Caesars Palace Colosseum in December. Parton’s short residency, “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas,” will run during the annual National Finals Rodeo, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship, which brings country acts to Sin City’s major hotels and casinos. Parton will perform her greatest hits, including “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” Parton, who hasn’t been on tour for almost 10 years and hasn’t had an extended run in Vegas for 32 years, has been busy producing an upcoming musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, which is set to premiere on Broadway in 2026. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton said in a statement. Tickets for the concert series will go on sale this Wednesday.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team plans to bring up the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran on Thursday during their closing arguments, according to TMZ. The site reports that sources close to the defense’s planning say his lawyers will argue that Homeland Security investigated Combs out of “boredom,” and instead that they should turn their attention to Iran, where Trump ordered military strikes on three nuclear facilities this past weekend. Sources also tell the site that Combs’ team is confident that the prosecution hasn’t adequately proved the charges against the disgraced rapper, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he’s pleaded not guilty across the board. Combs’ exes Cassie Ventura and another woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” alleged that Combs coerced them into unwanted sexual activity with beatings, blackmail, and control over their finances or careers—but Combs’ team thinks the prosecution hasn’t proved the encounters weren’t consensual. Combs will not take the stand in his own defense and the jury is expected to have a verdict before July 4.
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin says that the Trump administration has no plans to allow Kilmar Abrego Ábrego García—the 29-year-old father from Maryland whom the Trump administration deported in error in March—to walk free. The defiant statement came despite a federal judge tearing apart his prosecution and ordered his release in a courtroom humiliation for the administration, in particular White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a dangerous criminal illegal alien,” she posted on X Sunday. “We have said it for months and it remains true to this day: he will never go free on American soil.” Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes has ruled that Ábrego García must be released from custody as he awaits trial on federal human trafficking charges. He spent three months in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison before being returned to the U.S. but was quickly arrested and charged with allegedly transporting undocumented migrants between Texas and Maryland. Holmes noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials could still take the father into custody after he is released, saying she expected ICE to do so after a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The next episode of podcast “The Cult of Body & Soul,” which chronicles the rise of fitness giant SoulCycle, features a revelation about one of the company’s high-profile clients. This week’s guest, a former SoulCycle instructor, tells host Jess Rothschild that one (unidentified) star of Real Housewives of New York City is permanently banned from the studios. According to the instructor, things got dicey when the Housewife held a loud conversation during a class where she was seated in the front row, then started making out with her boyfriend on the next bike. After the class, a studio manager approached the star to “establish the rules,” including that participants were expected to stay engaged for the entire class. The woman “starts grilling the manager, ripping into her, pulls the whole ‘Do you know who I am?’ situation,” the instructor tells Rothschild. “That woman ended up being banned.” The instructor conveniently leaves out identifying details, including when the incident occurred and whether the Housewife in question belonged to the original series or its 2023 reboot. However, a 2012 episode of RHONY notably took place at a Manhattan SoulCycle studio and featured cast members Aviva Drescher, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, and Heather Thomson. Fan favorite Bethenny Frankel is also an avid SoulCycler.