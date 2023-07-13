Leaked Campaign Memo Shows DeSantis Scrambling to Reassure Donors
FEELING THE HEAT
With sliding poll numbers and a so-far rocky campaign, Gov. Ron Desantis is attempting to set the minds of his donors and activists at rest. A leaked campaign memo obtained by NBC News—labeled “CONFIDENTIAL” and “NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION” in red—details the inner workings of DeSantis’ strategy to revive “growing enthusiasm” for the GOP contender. The memo tackles one of DeSantis’ biggest obstacles, Donald Trump, by calling the ballot “very fluid’ and highlighting the “low to no interest” in the other Republican candidates. “Early state voters are only softly committed to the candidates they select on a ballot question this far out—including many Trump supporters,” the memo read. “As it has been for the last year, Trump and DeSantis remain the only viable options.” The document emphasizes DeSantis’ focus on early states and how he “will not cede New Hampshire” or “dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum” in the state. For press strategy, the memo also revealed DeSantis wishees to upkeep his bio as a “dad/family/veteran” and “THE leader of the culture fight in America.” He wants to make the contrast between him and Joe Biden “clear” while not avoiding “Trump’s failings when asked.”