Leaked Data Reveals Some Police Departments Unprepared for Active Shooters

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ZDNet
A data leak that exposed the personal information of thousands of law enforcement officials revealed that some departments are unprepared for active shooter situations, according to ZDNet. The breach is from an active shooter training facility known as Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at Texas State University and contains data from officers that requested or participated in active shooter training. The data reveals information shared by several police departments and other law enforcement agencies, including that some have said they are unprepared for active shooters and have not received active shooter training in years. ALERRT has trained over 114,000 people.