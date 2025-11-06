Cheat Sheet
Leaked Documents Expose Meta Making Billions From Scam Ads

Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.06.25 12:15PM EST 
Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Pool/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta makes around 10 percent of its revenue from fake advertisements and blasts 15 billion bogus bulletins into users’ eyeballs per day, leaked documents reveal. Reuters reports internal documents expose Meta acknowledging its pages are laced with scams. That 10 percent equates to around $16 billion, according to a document from December 2024. Every day, users are also reportedly exposed to 15 billion “higher risk” advertisements. Advertisers are only blocked by Meta if its systems can predict with 95 percent certainty that they are fraudulent. Many, however, are detected as being suspicious but remain up. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters the documents “present a selective view that distorts Meta’s approach to fraud and scams.” He added that the 10 percent figure was “rough and overly-inclusive.” He added, “The assessment was done to validate our planned integrity investments—including in combating frauds and scams—which we did.” He said that fighting fraud is in the best interest of the company and its users. “We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either. Over the past 18 months, we have reduced user reports of scam ads globally by 58 percent and, so far in 2025, we’ve removed more than 134 million pieces of scam ad content.”

Read it at Reuters

Passenger Jets Come Within Seconds of Scary Mid-Air Crash
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.06.25 10:57AM EST 
Near Miss
Getty

A potentially catastrophic airplane crash was avoided by mere seconds thanks to a cool-as-ice air traffic controller, according to reports. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said the incident over Los Angeles was averted when the controller was able to alert the pilots to the danger. Flights ITA AZ621 and American AA4 were taking off from runways 24 and 25, respectively, on Friday, Oct. 31. The ITA Airways plane was bound for Rome and cleared to turn left, while the American Airlines Airbus A321 was bound for JFK and cleared to turn right. The Daily Mail reports that the ITA flight, thought to be an Airbus A339, turned left earlier than planned, putting the two planes on a collision course. They were going at more than 200 mph and came within 3000 feet of one another, meaning it would only have been seconds more before they collided. Correspondence between the pilots and air traffic controllers revealed that the ITA jet was instructed to “turn right immediately.” At the same time, the American flight was instructed to maintain its altitude at 1,500 feet. Air traffic control records show the ITA pilot received stern words. “You were supposed to maintain runway alignment,” the controller said. “Is there a reason it turned south?” “The company is completing the assessments required by applicable regulations and internal procedures,” ITA said. “ITA Airways confirms that the safety of its passengers and crews is the Company’s top priority.”

Read it at Corriere della Sera

Shock as Dallas Cowboys Player Dies at 24
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.06.25 11:14AM EST 
Published 11.06.25 11:13AM EST 
Marshawn Kneeland of the Dallas Cowboys
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland has died at 24, the organization announced Thursday morning. Kneeland, a defensive end, was only in his second professional season after he was selected by the Cowboys during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the organization said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.” A Michigan native, Kneeland played college football at Western Michigan University, where he recorded 149 tackles and 12.5 sacks. The defensive end scored his first and only career touchdown during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after recovering a blocked punt in the Arizona end zone. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field,” his agent Jonathan Perzley said in a statement released through NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo. “To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.” Kneeland’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Read it at Bleacher Report

U.S. Singer Wants Divorce After She Unknowingly Married Sultan
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 11.06.25 12:58PM EST 
Published 11.06.25 12:05PM EST 
Brittany Porter and Sultan Muhammad V
Instagram

An American singer says what she believed to be an “engagement” to Malaysia’s former king was in fact a marriage—and she now wants a formal divorce. Brittany Porter, 30, claims she learned months after an April 2024 ceremony in Oman that it was a legally binding Islamic “nikah” marriage contract to Sultan Muhammad V, according to the South China Morning Post. He became the Sultan of Kelantan, a region in Malaysia, in 2010 after his father became ill and became King of Malaysia from 2016 until 2019, when he became the first monarch to abdicate from the throne. Porter says she met the 56-year-old Sultan in New York in January 2024, the outlet reported. But he later cut off contact, prompting her demand for “a proper divorce.” In Malaysia, Porter was referred to as “Che Puan,” a courtesy title for non-royal spouses. Porter, who records under the name Brook Lynn, says the relationship featured luxury travel before issues crept in. She also says she suffered a miscarriage in July 2024. She has since returned to music with two singles and plans for an album in January, according to SCMP.

Read it at South China Morning Post

Iconic Horror Franchise to Return After 37 Years
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.06.25 11:40AM EST 
Hero Animatronic Gizmo puppet from the 1990 film "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" is displayed at Propstore on May 9, 2022 in Valencia, California before auction next month. - The item is estimated to sell at between $80,000 - $120,000. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Hero Animatronic Gizmo puppet from the 1990 film "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" is displayed at Propstore on May 9, 2022 in Valencia, California before auction next month. - The item is estimated to sell at between $80,000 - $120,000. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Gremlins franchise is making an improbable comeback. Legendary producer/director team Steven Spielberg and Christopher Columbus are reviving the furry foes for Warner Bros. The new film, the third in the franchise and the first since 1990, is slated for release on Nov. 19, 2027. Warner Bros. Discovery made the announcement on a Thursday investor call. “Few titles are as beloved and iconic as ‘Gremlins,’ and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation,” said Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of development and production Jesse Ehrman in a statement. Details such as plot and cast have yet to be revealed. The first Gremlins movie, which was written by Columbus and released in 1984, follows Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan), a boy who receives a pet “mogwai” named Gizmo. Mogwai cannot come in contact with water or eat after midnight, lest they go from cuddly cute creatures to vicious imps. Gremlins became a horror-comedy classic, while 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch was also generally well-received. The franchise laid completely dormant for decades until an animated Gremlins series debuted on HBO Max in 2023.

Read it at Variety

Beauty Queen Suffers Dramatic Fall on Stage at Miss Earth Pageant
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.06.25 11:24AM EST 
Mariia Zheliaskova's official pageant portrait
Miss Earth

A 24-year-old Ukrainian beauty queen slipped and fell onstage at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant in the Philippines. Mariia Zheliaskova was walking in a glittery lace dress and platform stiletto heels when she apparently tripped on her dress and fell. She quickly stood up, took a few more steps, and twirled, still smiling the whole time, as the audience cheered. Despite the fall, she managed to place second behind winner Natálie Puškinová of the Czech Republic. In a post on Instagram, Zheliaskova said it was the first time Ukraine had placed in the top eight of the Miss Earth contest, and that she was “beyond happy” that she’d been able to represent her home country “with pride and strength.” Her fall was the second tense moment this week in the beauty pageant world after several contestants walked off the stage of a different contest, the Miss Universe pageant, following a heated exchange between an executive and one of the contestants.

Read it at People

Nurse Convicted of Murdering 10 Patients So He Could Do Less Work
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.06.25 10:46AM EST 
The accused nurse (M) enters the courtroom with a file folder in front of his face.
picture alliance/Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images

A palliative nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering 10 patients with lethal injections and attempting to kill 27 others. The 44-year-old man, who has not been publicly named and entered court covering his face with a ring-binder, administered overdoses of sedatives and painkillers to mostly elderly patients to lighten his night workload, prosecutors said, according to CNN. Prosecutors argued that the motive for the crimes—committed between Dec. 2023 and May 2024 at a clinic in Würselen, near Aachen, Germany—was to reduce his work during overnight shifts. Judges at Aachen’s regional court found a “particular severity of guilt,” curbing any chance of parole after the standard 15 years for a life term. The verdict can be appealed, and investigators are reviewing other suspicious cases. Germany’s worst post-war medical killings involved ex-nurse Niels Högel, jailed for murdering 85 patients in 2019, the outlet said.

Read it at CNN

MTG’s Boyfriend Sets Record Straight on Her Presidential Plans
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 11.06.25 3:18AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 9:50PM EST 
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her boyfriend Brian Glenn
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her boyfriend Brian Glenn have reportedly been dating since 2023. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend has revealed whether or not his MAGA partner will be running for president in 2028. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice, issued the clarification on Wednesday after NOTUS reported that Greene was interested in running for president, citing four sources, including one who “has spoken with her directly about it.” A source told the outlet that Greene held the belief she is “real MAGA and that the others have strayed.” Glenn swiftly put those rumors to rest in an X post: “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote, mimicking President Donald Trump’s signature sign-off. Greene also penned an X post attacking the reporter. “Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate,” Greene wrote. She also attached a text message she sent to the NOTUS reporter that read: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer?”

Teen Tourist Charged Over Bizarre Met Museum Vandalism Rampage
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.06.25 11:05AM EST 
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, United States of America on July 15th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, United States of America on July 15th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A 19-year-old tourist is facing criminal charges after a bizarre act of vandalism saw them allegedly damage two priceless historical paintings at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The incident occurred late Monday afternoon when Joshua Vaurin, a visitor staying at a hotel in Times Square, entered the museum and hurled water at the 19th-Century French oil portrait, “The Princess de Broglie” by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. The teenage vandal then continued his rampage throughout the museum, throwing more water upon the 16th-Century Italian altarpiece “Madonna and Child with Saints” by Girolamo dai Libri, and ripping two antique tapestries that were on display before being apprehended and taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities reported, and the suspect was initially taken to the hospital before being arraigned on charges of criminal mischief. While the motive remains unclear, museum officials indicated the damage is fortunately fixable, with repair costs estimated to be around $1,000.

Read it at NBC

Mystery of 137-Carat Diamond Missing for 100 Years Finally Solved
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.06.25 9:55AM EST 
Replica of the diamond
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

A 137-carat diamond thought stolen and feared cut up for 100 years has been unearthed exactly where it was meant to be. The Florentine Diamond has been in the possession of some of the most influential political families in Europe, including its current owners, the Habsburg-Lothringens. They are the descendants of the Austro-Hungarian ruling Habsburg dynasty. The rock, however, has been in a Canadian bank since World War II. To all but a few, its fate was a mystery. Charles I, nephew of the assassinated Franz Ferdinand, swore members of his family to secrecy, insisting the location of the diamond remain secret for 100 years after his death. He died in 1922 and now as a thank you to Canada, the country that took their ancestors in, today’s generation wants to display the diamond there. Speaking to The New York Times, Karl von Habsburg-Lothringen, a grandson of Charles I, said, “The less people know about it, the bigger the security.” When family members have been asked about it in the past, they have declined to comment. “Over the years, I am sure all of us has been asked at one time or another.” “It should be part of a trust here in Canada,” he added.

Read it at The New York Times

