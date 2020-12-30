Leaked Documents Reveal Xi’s Iron Grip on All Chinese Research Into Coronavirus Origins
‘GAME OF CHESS’
A rare leak from within the highest ranks of the Chinese government shows how President Xi Jinping and his cabinet are strictly controlling all research into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The documents, obtained by the Associated Press, show that the publication of any research has to first be approved by a task force managed by China’s cabinet. One cabinet notice from March, marked “not to be made public,” said the publication of research had to be carefully controlled like “a game of chess” under direct orders from Xi. It went on to warn that anyone who publishes coronavirus research without getting that permission “shall be held accountable.” AP’s report also states that the government is handing out big-money grants to scientists who are pushing fringe theories that the coronavirus may have originated outside China.