Politics

Leaked White House Memo Reveals Plan for Mass Firings in Government Shutdown

NAKED THREAT

Angry Democrats say Trump and the Republicans are “holding America hostage.”

Cameron Adams
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at the start of the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. Among other matters, members are to approve a new defense investment plan that raises the target for defense spending to 5% of GDP. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s White House budget office has prepped key federal agencies to brace for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown next week.

The plans have reportedly been put in place if Congress fails to pass a spending bill before Oct. 1.

A memo prepared by the Office of Management and Budget, viewed by Politico, directs agencies to target programs they have no legal obligation to uphold.

The OMB’s memo says it will move beyond the usual process of furloughing government employees during shutdowns to implement potentially sweeping job losses.

Russell Vought, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
OMB director Russell Vought has been branded a "malignant political hack." Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government,” the memo reads.

It warns that agencies should prepare for staff to be fired permanently if they are working in programs or projects that will lose their funding on Oct. 1 and cannot find alternative backing and are “not consistent with the president’s priorities.”

Programs that will not be affected by a shutdown will include Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and air traffic control, according to an OMB source cited by Politico.

The Daily Beast has contacted the OMB for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump blew off a meeting with Democrats aimed at avoiding a shutdown. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The threat of firings adds intensity to the already tense standoff between Democrats and Republicans ahead of the Sept. 30 government funding deadline.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized OMB Director Russell Vought on Wednesday night after the contents of the memo leaked.

“This is an attempt at intimidation. Donald Trump has been firing federal workers since day one—not to govern, but to scare,” Schumer said in a statement.

“This is nothing new and has nothing to do with funding the government,” he added. “These unnecessary firings will either be overturned in court or the administration will end up hiring the workers back, just like they did as recently as today.”

Schumer was referring to news that the White House was begging hundreds of federal staffers laid off by the so-called Department of Government Efficience to come back to work.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on X, “Listen Russ, you are a malignant political hack. We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings. Get lost.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution as he speaks during a rally for Free Speech in Foley Square in front of Federal Courthouse in New York City, U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is not happy. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Trump said on Truth Social this week that he was axing a meeting with leading Democrats called to avert a shutdown.

“After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive,” the president wrote.

Schumer soon hit back: “Trump and Republicans are holding America hostage. Donald Trump will own the shutdown.”

Cameron Adams

Cameron Adams

Reporter

cameron.adams@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now