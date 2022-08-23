Finnish PM Apologizes for Friends’ Topless Photo at Her Official Residence
A day after the Finnish prime minister’s drug results came back negative, Sanna Marin is back in the hot seat—this time for a leaked topless photo taken of guests at her official residence. Marin has deflected waves of criticism from fellow Finnish politicians for her lifestyle who have likened her to a teenager. Meanwhile, other Fins took to social media over the last few days, sharing videos of themselves dancing and partying in solidarity with the prime minister and what they deem an age-appropriate lifestyle. In an Aug. 19 presser, Marin said she hopes in 2022 it’s socially acceptable for world leaders to dance. But this time, Marin seems to agree the partying has gone a bit too far. The photo, taken at a July party at the leader’s home, features two topless Finnish influencers kissing one other, covering their breasts with a sign that reads “Finland.” Marin has since apologized for the incident, calling the photo “not appropriate,” according to the BBC.