    Leaked Photos Show Boris Johnson Drinking During Lockdown Party

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    ITV News via Reuters

    Four photos obtained by ITV News show Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking alcohol at a Number 10 Downing Street party during lockdown, complicating his repeated claims that he did not know of any illegal parties. The photos, which show the PM raising a glass, were taken during a party on November 13, 2020, according to ITV News. Party food and alcohol—two bottles of sparkling wine, four bottles of wine, and half a bottle of gin—can be seen on a table next to Johnson, and the photos show eight people, plus a photographer, huddled in close proximity. At the time, Britain’s lockdown rules prohibited having more than two people from different households indoors together. The Metropolitan Police conducted an investigation into lockdown-violating incidents and handed Johnson a single fine; a spokesperson for Number 10 said that Met Police had access to the photos during their investigation. A more complete report about “Partygate, which some MPs believe may damage Johnson even further, is expected soon.

    Read it at ITV News