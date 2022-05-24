Leaked Photos Show Boris Johnson Drinking During Lockdown Party
BOTTOMS UP
Four photos obtained by ITV News show Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking alcohol at a Number 10 Downing Street party during lockdown, complicating his repeated claims that he did not know of any illegal parties. The photos, which show the PM raising a glass, were taken during a party on November 13, 2020, according to ITV News. Party food and alcohol—two bottles of sparkling wine, four bottles of wine, and half a bottle of gin—can be seen on a table next to Johnson, and the photos show eight people, plus a photographer, huddled in close proximity. At the time, Britain’s lockdown rules prohibited having more than two people from different households indoors together. The Metropolitan Police conducted an investigation into lockdown-violating incidents and handed Johnson a single fine; a spokesperson for Number 10 said that Met Police had access to the photos during their investigation. A more complete report about “Partygate, which some MPs believe may damage Johnson even further, is expected soon.