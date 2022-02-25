Leana Wen Called Out by Her Own Boss Over Mask Tweet
‘NO LEANA’
In response to reports that the Biden administration would be loosening mask restrictions, Dr. Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, tweeted that it was “excellent” that the CDC had “heeded” the demands of governors and local officials in updating its mask guidance. The former Planned Parenthood head added that it is “critical” to have “clear on/off-ramps” as society continues to adjust to life in the pandemic. Dr. Lynn Goldman, the dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health, hit back with a quote tweet that read, “No Leana. CDC decides on the basis of public health science and protecting of all of us and not political pressure. There is no clear off ramp … this is the end of a surge … not the end of the pandemic. 1000s died daily. Let’s honor those lives and prepare for the next one.”