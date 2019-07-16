Head of Planned Parenthood Ousted After ‘Secret’ Meeting

Planned Parenthood removed President and CEO Leanna Wen from her position Tuesday, in what she called a “secret meeting” amid ongoing negotiations over her departure.

In a statement, Wen said she and the board had “philosophical differences” about the direction and future of the women’s health organization.

The ouster comes less than a year into Wen’s tenure—and as abortion rights are increasingly under threat. The organization said in a statement that that former board member Alexis McGill Johnson would serve as acting president and CEO.

“We thank Dr. Leana Wen for her service to Planned Parenthood in such a pivotal time and extend our best wishes for her continued success,” the organization said in a statement.