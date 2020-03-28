Might As Well Learn a New Language While You’re Stuck At Home
When all the candy has been crushed and the fruit has been ninja’s, it might be time to stretch your mind. Rosetta Stone has deals on its “unlimited language” packages. Russian, Chinese, French, Hindi, Hebrew and so many more – you can get a lifetime subscription to all of Rosetta Stone’s language learning courses for $199, steeply discounted from $299. Not sure you’re ready to commit to that? You can try a year of unlimited language access ($95.88) or two years ($143.76).
If you’re just looking to fill a few hours over the next couple of weeks, you can get three months of access to a single language of your choice for $35.97. Worried that you won’t be able to focus with your kids at home? Rosetta Stone is extending three months of its student version to learning-from-home kids at no cost. Who knows? Maybe in a few weeks, you’ll be playing family charades for the hundredth time...but in Portugese.
