‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Says New Michael Jackson Biopic Will Glorify a Pedophile
BACKLASH
The director of Leaving Neverland is concerned the Michael Jackson biopic will put the pop star on a pedestal despite his abuse of children. Dan Reed, whose 2019 documentary highlighted the stories of two men who claim Jackson abused them as children, sharply criticized the Graham King-produced biopic’s potential downplaying of Jackson’s alleged behavior in a column for the Guardian. “By sidestepping the question of Jackson’s predilection for sleeping with young boys, you are broadcasting a message to millions of survivors of child sexual abuse,” Reed wrote. “That message is: if a paedophile is rich and popular enough, society will forgive him.” Sources have said the film plans to tackle the pedophile allegations, but Reed pointed out that the film is being made in conjunction with Jackson’s estate, who previously denied the accusations.