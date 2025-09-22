Leavitt’s Bonkers Meltdown at Being Confronted With Trump Weaponizing DOJ

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has lashed out at suggestions that Donald Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department, saying he was simply holding people accountable for trying to jail him.

Two days after Trump publicly vented at Attorney General Pam Bondi for not charging his opponents soon enough, Leavitt was confronted during her latest press briefing about the retribution campaign he has embarked on since coming to office.

Asked if the president was breaking his Inauguration Day pledge—that “never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents”—the press secretary doubled down.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hit out at suggestions Trump was weaponizing the justice department. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It is not weaponizing the Department of Justice to demand accountability for those who weaponized the Department of Justice, and nobody knows what that looks like more than President Trump,” she said.

“We are not going to tolerate gaslighting from anyone in the media or from anyone on the other side who is trying to say that it’s the president who is weaponizing the DOJ.

“It was Joe Biden and his attorney general who weaponized the DOJ. Joe Biden abused this sacred American institution to go after his political opponent in an election year.”

Donald Trump on Inauguration Day, when he vowed that "never again never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents". SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

Leavitt’s comments underscore the longstanding Republican view that Democrats embarked on a campaign to target the twice-impeached president, who was criminally indicted four times in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Two of those indictments were made by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who charged Trump with trying to subvert the 2020 election and for mishandling classified documents.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also indicted him for trying to overthrow the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrate following the verdict in his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Mike Segar/Reuters

And in New York, he was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—and later convicted by a unanimous jury—for paying hush money to cover up a sex scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels.

All the cases eventually died when the Supreme Court granted Trump presidential immunity, but Trump has always maintained that he was the victim of a political witch hunt designed to stop him from returning to office.

Since then, Trump has fired Smith, purged numerous Justice Department and FBI employees who were appointed under the Biden administration, and demanded Bondi do more to bring charges against his perceived enemies.

“We can’t delay any longer,” Trump posted on Truth Social in a message directed to “Pam.” “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

In the message, Trump lamented the lack of criminal charges against some of his most prominent adversaries, including California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who the administration has accused of mortgage fraud.

Trump also spent much of the post venting about Erik Siebert, the former U.S. attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia, who he forced out on Friday amid reports that Siebert did not believe there was enough evidence to charge James.

President Donald Trump holds up a news story about New York Attorney General Letitia James after being hit with a civil fraud lawsuit. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Asked if it now mattered whether a person was actually guilty, Leavitt fired back by lashing out at James, who successfully sued Trump and his company for civil fraud, in a judgment that could cost him almost $500 million if he fails to win an appeal against the verdict.

“Letitia James was actively and openly engaged in lawfare,” she said. “What was Letitia James’ campaign slogan? To prosecute Donald Trump.”

She added that the president simply wanted accountability for “corrupt fraudsters who abused their power” for trying to take him down.

“I think the president is reaffirmed in his frustrations and his hope for accountability by the millions and millions of Americans who re-elected him to this office,” she said.