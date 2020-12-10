Lebanese Judge Charges Caretaker Prime Minister Over Catastrophic Beirut Blast

Read it at Reuters
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister will reportedly face charges of negligence over the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that killed 204 people in August. Videos of the blast, which is believed to have been triggered by a fire at a chemical storage site, shocked the world and caused billions of dollars in damage. Now, according to Reuters, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three ex-government ministers have been charged with negligence related to the unsafe storage of 2,750 ton of ammonium nitrate that fueled the blast. The three other ex-government officials are named as former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former Public Works Ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos.